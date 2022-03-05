Oil does soil some ah dem leaders

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyanese keep talking bout de country oil wealth. But wat oil wealth dem talking bout?

De oil wealth gone! And it ain’t gone to Cove and John. It gone to Texas!

How Guyanese talking bout oil wealth when we only getting 2% royalties and 12.5 % profit sharing – de wuss deal in de history of de oil business. Is we leaders put we in dat bab-a-lap.

Yet we gat some people who still talking bout wat dem gan get. Get wat? De money too small to share round. And with some ah dem politicians wah we gat, not much nah gan leff fuh even provide a loaf of bread fuh de average man.

De guvament done decide how dem gan spend de oil money. So nah sit down and expect no cheque in de mail. If yuh want benefit, get up and get. Become a contractor and get yuh connections in de guvament right.

Oil don’t spoil. Dat is wat Eric Williams bin tell Burnham. Is true, oil don’t spoil but it does spoil some ah we leaders. Dem does get spoil till dem get rotten and start fuh stink. Oil is one stink and dutty business.

Oil don’t spoil but it does run out. And it look as if we leaders want we oil wells to run dry as fast as possible. Because dem talk how de window of opportunity is narrow and we gat to tek wah we can get as fast as possible.

But dat nah mean dat something in it fuh you and me. Don’t get yuh hopes up high.

Talk half. Leff half.