Mohair’s unbeaten 55 leads GT to 2nd win

DCB Inter-Association U-15 Cricket…

By Sean Devers

Dave Mohabir stroked an entertaining unbeaten 55 to lead Georgetown to their second consecutive victory, in a truncated second round encounter over West Demerara at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) Ground.

Mohabir struck three fours and three sixes in the DCB’s 50-over U-15 Inter Association Competition which continued on Friday.

He was willing to take the attack to bowlers on a slow and soggy outfield after overnight and early morning rain delayed the start by over three hours, resulting in the game being reduced to 25-per side affair.

Mohabir shared in useful partnerships with Silas (23), Emanuel Lewis (11) and Shane Prince (5) to see the City side to 124-4 from their allotted 25 overs.

West Demerara struggled to get the ball off the square and were restricted to 60-4 from 25 overs with 12-year-old all-rounder Permeshwar Ram (12) being the only batsman to reach double figures.

Left-arm Chinaman bowler Joshua Charles (2-2) and Leggie Dhanesh Persaud (2-11) dominated alongside left-arm orthodox spinner, Brandon Henry, has been tight with his line since he took 6-4 against East Coast.

When played eventually commenced at 13:30 hrs under blue skies and sweltering heat, Navindra Isurdeen played the supporting role with daps for singles while the left-handed Silas was more attacking and reached boundary thrice before Isurdeen was run out from a direct hit at the non-striker’s end at 25-1.

Silas, who again looked good, followed up his 60 in the opening round against East Coast before he too was run out 45-2.

Watched by a fair sized gathering which included DCC overseas members Journalist Frederick Halley, Trevor Cox, and Basil Butcher junior, Mohabir and Lewis carried the score to 79 before the latter was bowled by the impressive Ram.

With Clyde Butts, Chris Barnwell and several parents watching, Shaker Lall removed Prince at 104-4 with two overs to go but Mohabir with a flurry of boundaries, put together 20 with Dhanesh Persaud (8) for the win.

Georgetown third match is set for Monday at the DCC ground.