Man detained after battered body found in front of his shop

Latest update March 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 05, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The owner of a shop in Baramita, North West District, Region One, is presently assisting police with investigations after a dead man was on Wednesday found in front of his premises.
The dead man is yet to be identified but according to police it is suspected that the unidentified individual was murdered at Barama Line. Ranks from the district received a call around 07:00hrs informing them that battered remains of an Amerindian was found in front of a bush shop.
When ranks arrived they noticed that the corpse bore several deep wounds to the left side of the face and head. Kaieteur News understands that the owner of the shop is claiming that he woke up and saw the man lying there.
He was detained and ranks picked up the remains and transported it to the Baramita Health Center where it was examined by a medex before it was taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital morgue.
Ranks are also looking for two more individuals who were last seen with the dead man.
