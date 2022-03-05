Khan is new President of WDCA

Azeem Khan was elected President of the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) when the body held its election on Wednesday last at Uitvlugt Community Centre.

Shanganan Singh was voted in as Vice-President, Feroze Barakat – Secretary, Avinash Ganesh – Treasurer, Avishkar Ramgobin – Public Relations Officer, Navita Singh – Assistant Secretary and Vickash Dhaniram – Assistant Treasurer.

The Committee Members are Darren Jordan, Sheldon Alexander, Andre Seepersaud, Christopher Class and Ajita Persaud.

The West Met-en -Meer Zorg CC has extended congratulations to its former captain Khan, member Barakat and other members of the executive.

According to the Club Captain Jermain Maxwell, they are fully supportive of the new body and they are looking forward to working with all for the development of the game there.

“We were at a disadvantage for almost ten years and this new association is fully aware of that, so I will advise them not to thread the same path, rather to be opened and transparent to all Clubs.”

Khan is now the second WDCA President to be elected from the West Met-en-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club; he has followed the footsteps of former President Mr. Shabir Hussain.