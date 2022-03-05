DDL is lone bidder to supply dry ice for vaccination programme

Latest update March 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 05, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) was the only company that tendered to supply and deliver dry ice for the Ministry of Health vaccination programme.
The company submitted a bid of $102,989,880 to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office for this contract. The required period of supply is from March to December 2022.
Tenders were also opened that day for the supply and delivery of breast milk substitute as well as the supply and delivery of vehicles.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Health
Supply and delivery of vehicles.
Supply and delivery of electrical appliances.
Supply and delivery of office and industrial equipment.
Emergency dry ice for the Vaccination programme.
Supply and delivery of breast milk substitute.
Mar 05, 2022Azeem Khan was elected President of the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) when the body held its election on Wednesday last at Uitvlugt Community Centre. Shanganan Singh was voted in as...
Mar 05, 2022
Mar 05, 2022
Mar 05, 2022
Mar 05, 2022
Mar 05, 2022
Kaieteur News – Jerry Gouveia was in the studio of Kaieteur Radio on March 6, 2020 and boldly declared that GECOM should... more
Kaieteur News – When a loved one dies, it leaves a lot of pain. The emotional stress of losing someone often leads... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The invasion by the Russian Federation of the sovereign state of Ukraine has... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]