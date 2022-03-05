Latest update March 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

DDL is lone bidder to supply dry ice for vaccination programme

Mar 05, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) was the only company that tendered to supply and deliver dry ice for the Ministry of Health vaccination programme.
The company submitted a bid of $102,989,880 to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office for this contract. The required period of supply is from March to December 2022.
Tenders were also opened that day for the supply and delivery of breast milk substitute as well as the supply and delivery of vehicles.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Health
Supply and delivery of vehicles.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of electrical appliances.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of office and industrial equipment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Emergency dry ice for the Vaccination programme.     

 

 

Supply and delivery of breast milk substitute.    

 

 

 

 

