Champions and MVP receive prizes

Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic…

Kaieteur News – The champion side of the second Rawle Toney 3X3 Basketball Tournament, ‘Linden’, and most valuable player, Shelroy Thomas, received their prizes yesterday during a simple but significant ceremony at Fireside Grill N Chill on Garnett Street.

The team comprising of the MVP, national captain Stanton Rose and Forward Harold Adams, received the $300,000 cash prize and the Andrew Ifill Championship Trophy.

In addition, each player of the team received their customized gold rings that were courtesy of Jacobs Jewelry & Pawn Shop.

Thomas was happy to receive the MVP trophy and a cash prize from Hennessy.

Next up is Linden.