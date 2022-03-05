Latest update March 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Champions and MVP receive prizes

Mar 05, 2022 Sports

Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic…

Kaieteur News – The champion side of the second Rawle Toney 3X3 Basketball Tournament, ‘Linden’, and most valuable player, Shelroy Thomas, received their prizes yesterday during a simple but significant ceremony at Fireside Grill N Chill on Garnett Street.

From left; Harold Adams, Stanton Rose, Atina Samad, Shelroy Thomas and Rawle Toney take a photo-op during yesterday’s presentation

Atina Samad of Hennessy presents Shelroy Thomas with his MVP prize and troph

The team comprising of the MVP, national captain Stanton Rose and Forward Harold Adams, received the $300,000 cash prize and the Andrew Ifill Championship Trophy.

In addition, each player of the team received their customized gold rings that were courtesy of Jacobs Jewelry & Pawn Shop.

Thomas was happy to receive the MVP trophy and a cash prize from Hennessy.

Next up is Linden.

 

 

