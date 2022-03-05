Champions and MVP receive prizes

Latest update March 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 05, 2022 Sports
Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic…
Kaieteur News – The champion side of the second Rawle Toney 3X3 Basketball Tournament, ‘Linden’, and most valuable player, Shelroy Thomas, received their prizes yesterday during a simple but significant ceremony at Fireside Grill N Chill on Garnett Street.
The team comprising of the MVP, national captain Stanton Rose and Forward Harold Adams, received the $300,000 cash prize and the Andrew Ifill Championship Trophy.
In addition, each player of the team received their customized gold rings that were courtesy of Jacobs Jewelry & Pawn Shop.
Thomas was happy to receive the MVP trophy and a cash prize from Hennessy.
