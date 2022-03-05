CGX plugs, abandons Kawa-1 well

Kaieteur News – Canadian explorer, CGX Energy Inc., announced yesterday that it will be plugging and abandoning its Kawa-1 well where it initially said it had unearthed significant hydrocarbon resources.

CGX in a press release to the market said, “Kawa-1 was a first stage exploration well intended to identify the presence of hydrocarbons, which occurred. The well was then decommissioned by way of safely plugging and abandoning it, a standard practice and planned event.”

Importantly, the Canadian firm added, “The Kawa-1 well was never intended to be kept active following completion of the successful drilling campaign.”

CGX also provided additional details on the findings of the independent laboratory that analyzed the Kawa-1 well samples of cuttings from four pay intervals in the well. In this regard, CGX said cuttings samples from 12 reservoir zones in the Kawa-1 well are being analyzed with a variety of geochemical methods to evaluate hydrocarbons found. It said too, that preliminary data from four pay intervals in the Santonian show consistent fingerprints which provide confidence in the interpretation and mitigate mud contaminants by overcoming the presence of Synthetic Oil Based Mud (SOBM) in the cuttings. A technique called Low Temperature Hydrous Pyrolysis (LTHP) was utilized to analyze the cuttings to preserve volatile hydrocarbons.

Furthermore, CGX said High Resolution Gas Chromatography (HRGC) analysis of the LTHP mobilized hydrocarbons demonstrates the reproducible presence of light hydrocarbons. It added that distinctive molecular ratios in these light hydrocarbons indicate that these Santonian reservoirs likely contain a light oil, consistent with fluorescence analysis of cuttings during drilling. It said these results are supported by analysis of solvent-extracted samples from the cuttings, which contain biomarkers that show characteristic patterns consistent with a Cretaceous Santonian source.

Further to its largely scientific extrapolation of the Kawa-1 lab results, CGX said a geochemical investigation of samples taken from the Santonian, Campanian and Maastrichtian intervals of the reservoir continue and will be communicated when fully analyzed.It was on January 31, 2022 that CGX Canadian oil explorers, CGX Energy Inc. and Frontera Energy Corporation, disclosed that a discovery was made at the Kawa1-well in the Corentyne Block.

The joint venture partners said that the Kawa-1 well encountered approximately 177 feet (54 metres) of hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs within Maastrichtian, Campanian and Santonian horizons based on initial evaluation of Logging While Drilling (LWD) data. It was drilled to a depth of 21,578 feet (6,578 metres) and targeted the easternmost Campanian and Santonian channel/lobe complex on the northern section of the Corentyne Block.

Frontera and CGX were keen to note that the Kawa-1 results support the geological and geophysical models used while noting that they have helped de-risk equivalent targets in other parts of the Corentyne licence area.

NEXT WELL ON THE CARDS

Building on its recent offshore positive results at the Kawa-1 exploration well, the joint venture partners anticipate spudding its second commitment well, called Wei-1, in the northwestern part of the Corentyne Block in the second half of 2022. It has not disclosed if this well is also part of a mere testing exercise.

They have since exercised their option to use the Maersk Discoverer semi-submersible mobile drilling rig for the Wei-1 well.

The partners were keen to note that this is an important step from a health and safety, efficiency, and operational perspective and will maintain both continuity in the exploration programme during a period of high demand in the region and consistency in working with a team familiar with the rig.

Kaieteur News understands that the Wei-1 exploration well will target Campanian and Santonian aged stacked channels in the western fan complex in the northern section of the Corentyne Block.