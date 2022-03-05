CARICOM Heads renew support for Guyana as country prepares to submit Memorial next week

Border Controversy…

Kaieteur News – During the thirty-third Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) held this week, leaders received an update on the most recent developments in the border controversy between Guyana and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

It was related to the regional leaders that Guyana will be submitting its Memorial on March 8, 2022 in accordance with the schedule set by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to hear the case on the merits of Guyana’s application concerning the validity of the Arbitral Award of 1899 and the related question of the definitive settlement of the land boundary between the two countries.

Heads of Government reiterated their full support for the ongoing judicial process that is intended to bring a peaceful and definitive end to the long-standing controversy between the two countries and urged Venezuela to participate in the process.

Heads of Government also reaffirmed their firm and unwavering support for the maintenance and preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana.

The Thirty-Third Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) was held March 1 and 2 2022 in Belize. Chair of the Conference, the Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceño presided over the proceedings.

Other Members of the Conference in attendance were: Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne (virtually); Prime Minister of The Bahamas, the Honourable Philip Davis; Prime Minister of Barbados, the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Q.C; MP; Prime Minister of Dominica, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit; Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. the Rt. Honourable Keith Mitchell; President of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali; Prime Minister of Haiti, the Honourable Ariel Henry; Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Most Honourable Andrew Holness (virtually); Premier of Montserrat, the Honourable Easton Taylor-Farrell; Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris (virtually); Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, the Honourable Phillip Pierre (virtually); and President of Suriname, His Excellency Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning, the Honourable Montgomery Daniel; Trinidad and Tobago was represented by the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Senator the Honourable Dr. Amery Browne.

Associate Members in attendance were: Bermuda represented by the Hon. Walter H. Roban Deputy Premier and Minister of Home Affairs; British Virgin Islands represented by Deputy Premier, the Honourable Dr. Natalio Wheatley; and the Turks and Caicos Islands represented by Premier the Honourable Charles Misick.