Body of man found along Meten-meer-Zorg Public Road

Kaieteur News – An unidentified body was found on Wednesday on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).

Police said they received a call around 16:40hrs from a citizen informing them that the body of a man was spotted lying face down along the Meten-meer-Zorg Public Road.

Ranks who visited the scene believe the corpse is that of an East Indian male believed to be in his 60s. No visible marks of violence were seen about his body.

After conducting the necessary investigations, the body was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where it was further examined before being sent to the morgue.