5 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 22 new cases recorded

Mar 05, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – While no COVID-19 fatality was recorded, the Ministry of Health yesterday reported that five patients were admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
The Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that it has recorded 22 new infections within the last assessed 24-hour period, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 63,024.
Currently, 22 persons are in institutional isolation, 337 in home isolation and 12 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,473 persons have recovered from the virus.

