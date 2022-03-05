$39.8M estimated to upgrade roads in Region Eight

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RCD) of Region Eight is inviting contractors to undertake several road works in its region which is estimated to cost some $39.8 million.

This is according to an invitation for bids issued seeking contractors to rehabilitate the Kato to kurukubaru road estimated at $12,000,000. The Kurukubaru to Itabac road estimated at $13,900,000 and the Kamana to Kopinang road at $13,900,000.

During the consideration of the this year’s budget estimates in February, some $2.5 billion was approved in the National Assembly for Region Eight which would go towards its development.

Kaieteur News understands that the sum of $269 million was allotted towards public works for the region, and this money will be used on the road projects that are out for tender. The sum of $1.4 billion was allocated for education development, $623 million for health services, and some $30 million was allocated for its agriculture sector.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, during the debate of the estimates stated that with the allocated sum, this region would see 20 kilometers (km) of the road linking the Kurukubaru and Itabac villages in the North Pakaraimas Mountains being rehabilitated, and approximately 15 km between Kato and Kurukubaru being upgraded.

Minister Dharamlall also explained that through the Ministry of Public Works, $100 million was spent on road in the North Pakaraimas last year and that the Ministry would be doing road projects again this year for that same area.

This publication was told that the roads the RDC is looking to rehabilitate are not in a bad state, but the works are to do maintenance so as to benefit road users that would traverse those areas. Importantly, residents in the kato, Itabac, Kamana, Kopinang and Kurukubaru communities depend on these roads in order to bring goods into their villages.

The public notice states that the project will be opened on March 15 at the Regional Administration Office in Mahdia.