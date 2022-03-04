We bringing de wrong medicine

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – We going backwards instead of forward. De guvament decide dem gan buy de anti-viral drug molnupiravir fuh help treat dem COVID patients.

But dem boys wan know if dem wah agree to buy dis drug realise dat it gat a low rate of effectiveness. According to dem tests wah do, dis molnupiravir does only cut de risk of deaths by 30%.

Now dat is still better dan nothing at all. But dem gat a better anti-viral wah does cut the risk of deaths by 90%, three times more dan de one which we guvament want buy. Dat 90% effective anti-viral drug is called Paxlovid.

But dem boys know dat gan be hard to get. De Americans probably done buy out all de supplies. And even if yuh could get it, it gan be super expensive. But still we should try fuh get dat one, if we can and if we can afford it.

Dem boys did read how de one we want buy costs de US$700 per dose while de one which is more effective cost dem US$530 per dose. Either way is a lotta bread costing fuh bring either of dem two drugs to Guyana.

By now we shoulda been mekkin we one anti-virals. Dem boys remember how de Pee Pee Pee bin give wan company generous concessions fuh start up a medicine-making plant. Dem bin seh how de concessions bin justified because it is a pioneering venture. Whatever happened to dat company?

Talk half. Leff half.