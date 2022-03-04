Trophy Stall backs 592 Bikelife race at GT Motorsports tomorrow

Kaieteur News- 592 Bikelife and Matthew Vieira will hold the first ever motorcycle race at the Gt Motorsports go kart track tomorrow and the event will see a total of six motorcycle races inclusive of two categories.

The first category will feature a 50cc Ruckus and the other is 125/250 cc Supermoto Bikes.

The event will start at 16:30hrs and the champion rider for both categories will receive trophies sponsored by Trophy Stall. The Ruckus race is sponsored by Professional Key Shop while the Supermoto category is sponsored by Cyrils’ Transportation Service.