SVG duo wings to Guyana for Table Tennis Goodwill Series

Latest update March 4th, 2022 1:57 AM
Mar 04, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News –St. Vincent’s rising Table Tennis stars Damon Dublin and Mikael Hazelwood will visit Guyana to participate in a Goodwill Challenge Series, which begins tomorrow and concludes on Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue.
The lads are expected to arrive in Guyana this evening and while in ‘The Land Of Many Waters’, the players will engage in practice sessions and play a series of matches against selected Guyana national team members in team and individual competitions.
The event is the brainchild of Caribbean champion and Table Tennis legend, Orville Haslam, who is the President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association. Haslam has partnered with the President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Godfrey Munroe, to have the two-day collaboration.
“This initiative forms part of the developmental engagement between Guyana and St. Vincent and the Grenadines which offers both countries the opportunity to provide much-needed international exposure to key players,” the GTTA outlined in a release.
