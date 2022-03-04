Reifer slams ton, but England enjoying comfortable lead

Kaieteur News –All-rounder Raymon Reifer struck a fine century, but England are enjoying a comfortable lead as their four-day tour match against the CWI President’s XI continued yesterday, ahead of the of the APEX test series.

Reifer made 106 off 187 balls, while Keacy Carty stroked 57 off 163 balls as the CWI President’s XI scored 264 all out in reply to the tourist 466-6 declared. Jack Leach captured 4-62 and Dan Lawrence 2-26.

At stumps on the third day, England were 77-3, leading by 279. Zak Crawley scored 35 and Ben Stokes 19. Shermon Lewis and Bryan Charles have so far taken one wicket each.