Region Four woman is latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update March 4th, 2022 1:57 AM
Mar 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News- An unvaccinated 64-year-old woman from Region Four, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, died on Wednesday. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that as a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,223.
Via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 31 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 63,002.
The dashboard data shows that seven patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 28 persons are in institutional isolation, 299 in home isolation and 13 in institutional isolation.
To date, a total of 61,445 persons have recovered from the virus.
