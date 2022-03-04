Latest update March 4th, 2022 1:57 AM

Pool competition set for tonight at Vreed-en-Hoop

Mar 04, 2022

Kaieteur News -Ten to Mid Night bar at Vreed-en-Hoop will be hosting a pool competition starting at 17:30hrs today.
At stake are cash prizes and trophies. The competition is being sponsored by 592 beer and players can contact Navindra Kooblall on 663-1936 for registration.

