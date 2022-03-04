Men start off with a win, ladies looking to bounce back

Caribbean TT Championship…

Team Guyana began their campaign at the Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Championships that is being contested in Cuba from March 3-8, yesterday, with some mixed results in the team events.

The men’s team comprising of Christopher Franklin, Shemar Britton, Miguel Wong and Jonathan Van Lange opened the tournament with victory against Haiti.

It was Van Lange’s first match at the senior level and he opened his account with a win in his match.

Meanwhile, the ladies’ team consisting of Natalie Cummings, Chelsea Edghill and Prescilla Greaves lost their match against Puerto Rico, 3-0.

The Singles’ action serves off tomorrow.