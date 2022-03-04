Latest update March 4th, 2022 1:57 AM

Guyana under-20 Lady Jags progress to knockouts of Concacaf C/Ships

Mar 04, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News –Despite their second consecutive defeat on Wednesday, Guyana Lady Jags still qualified for the next round of the Concacaf under-20 championships, along with Panama and Mexico.
The nightcap in Santo Domingo began with Honduras needing a win to claim the final knockout round spot from the group, but Mexico sought to make it three wins from three group stage matches and achieved that feat with a 5-0 victory.

Shayma Daniels (6) and Valentina Khan celebrate after scoring a goal against Honduras in their opening group match.

Aylin Avilez continued her strong tournament with another two goals in the 4th and 11th minutes to give Mexico a 2-0 lead. Alexia Villanueva then made it 3-0 in the 23rd followed by second half scores from Maritza Maldonado in the 64’ and Natalia Mauleon in the 66’ for the 5-0 final tally.

 

