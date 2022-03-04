Guyana Fight Night; Road to Redemption @ National Stadium, April, 25

Kaieteur News –Following some hiccups, boxing-starved fans will finally be satiated with a card comprising two title fights next month.

This is according to USA based prized fighter, Elton Dharry, who is scheduled to headline the April 23 event dubbed ‘Guyana Fight Night Road to Redemption’ at the National Stadium.

Dharry was scheduled to be in the ring here on Boxing Day then in February at the same venue, but the card was postponed due to the prevailing pandemic situation and international cricket.

The event has now gotten the green light.

“We got the approval for the Stadium for April 23rd today,” said Dharry, yesterday.

Dharry, who has a large fan base in the 592, will star in the feature presentation for the spoils of the WBC International super flyweight title, while Dexter ‘The Kid’ Marques will be the co-main event. Dharry disclosed that “Dexter will be fighting a Mexican for the WBC Silver International title.”

Their respective opponents will be named shortly along with the full slate of the five-fight professional card.

The 36 year-old orthodox fighter knows that Father Time is ticking on his career and plans to put on a show in front of the local fans.

“I am in contact with match makers in New York, Nicaragua and Mexico to get quality opponents who will come to Guyana and fight. My main aim is to win big fights and get another crack at the world title.”

Dharry has been calling out world champions in his division, and fought for the WBA Super flyweight title in 2019. However, he lost to Andrew Maloney in the latter’s hometown of Melbourne, Australia in a controversial ninth-round stoppage after the ring side doctor stopped the fight; which Dharry said he was dominating, due to an eye injury.