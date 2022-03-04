“Granny” fined $50,000 for damaging property

Latest update March 4th, 2022 1:57 AM
Kaieteur News-A 76-year-old woman might now have to use her pension money to pay a $50,000 fine after she pleaded guilty to damaging someone else’s property.
She was identified as Brenda Culley of Lot 62 Friendship Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD). She made her appearance at the Vigilance Magistrate Court and was charged with malicious damage to property. She pleaded guilty and the magistrate presiding over the matter fined her.
