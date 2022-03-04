Govt. seeks contractors to rehabilitate ferries plying Parika-Supenaam route

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Harbour Department, is currently inviting sealed bids for the docking and rehabilitation of the Kanawan and Sabanto ferries.

This is according to a public notice issued by the department which noted that bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedures specified in the Procurement Act 2003. The two Roll-On/ Roll-Off ferries, which have been operating between Parika and Supenaam for some 10 years now, were gifted to Guyana by the Chinese Government.

According to previous reports, in December 2010, the PPP/C government signed contracts with the Chinese Government paving the way for the two ferries. The US$14 million boats, which were funded by a US$17 million grant from the Chinese government, were described as a New Year’s gift by the local Chinese Embassy. Following the signing of the contracts, the vessels arrived in the country in December 2011 at Vreed-en- Hoop Stelling and became operational the next year.

The names of the ferries, Sabanto and Kanawan, are Amerindian names. Kanawan means ‘big canoe’ and Sabanto means ‘beautiful one’. Each vessel has three decks and can hold up to 800 persons, 44 cars, and 20 lorries and can travel at a test speed of 12.5 knots. Senior Minister with the responsibility of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, who presented this year’s budget, announced that over $500 million was allocated to the Ministry to rehabilitate these two vessels and the Makouria ferry.

“Mr. Speaker, the rehabilitation of our ferry vessels, which facilitate the travelling public, is also critical for the movement of people and cargo. To this end, Government has allocated, in 2022, the sums of $2.1 billion for the construction of a new ocean-going passenger and cargo vessel, which will ply the North West District route and $562 million for the docking of Makouria, Sabanto, and Kanawan,” the Minister had stated.

On the topic of ferries, the MV Barima which usually provides service for the people of Region One will soon resume its operations after being repaired at a cost $90 million. The 88 years MV Barima was docked at the Pritipaul’s dockyard on the East Bank of Demerara for some time for emergency repairs following an assessment by the Transport and Harbours Department. It should be noted that the opening of tenders for the rehabilitation of the boats project is scheduled for March 8, at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration office.