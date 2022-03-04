Latest update March 4th, 2022 1:57 AM

East Coast spinners lead team to victory over Upper Demerara

Mar 04, 2022 Sports

Demerara Cricket Board/Premier Insurance U15 Inter-Association 2022 Tournament…
Kaieteur News –DCB/Premier Insurance U15 Inter-association 2022 cricket tournament continued with East Coast spin bowlers Arun Gainda and Mickel Sharma spinning their team to victory over the Upper Demerara team at Enmore ground.
East Coast won the toss and elected to bat posting 123 for 7 from their reduced 30 overs due to overnight showers. Middle order batter Trilok Nanan top scored with an unbeaten 22 while Aaron Kissoon chipped in with 17. Keron Phillips grabbed 3 for 13, while support came from Croy Charles who claimed 2 for 23.
In reply, Upper Demerara struggled against the East Coast spinners and were bundled out for 37 from 10.5 overs. No batter managed to reach double figures. Mickel Sharma and Aruna Gainda collected 3 for 0 and 4 respectively which medium fast bowler Gopaul Ramchand taking 2 for 13 to hand East Coast victory by 86 runs.
In today’s scheduled match, Georgetown will face West Demerara at DCC Ground. Action starts at 9:30hrs.

 

