Cop charged for causing death of youths in Mahaica accident

…released on $1.5M bail despite opposition by police

A police lance corporal who was behind the wheels of a police patrol pick-up that was on February 2 last involved in a horrific crash that claimed the lives of two teens, was yesterday charged for allegedly causing their death.

The policeman, Lawrence Carmichael, who is attached to the Mahaicony Police Station appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with causing the deaths of Christopher Bhagwandat, 21, and his 16-year-old girlfriend, Sheereda Persaud. Carmichael was arraigned before Magistrate Fabayo Azore. According to a release by police, Carmichael was not required to plea to the charge and bail was opposed but the magistrate did not agree and granted Carmichael bail in the sum of $1.5M. He is expecte

d to return to court on March 10, 2022.

While Carmichael was being charged inside the court room relatives of the dead youths protested in front of the court house demanding justice. Bhagwandat and Persaud were reportedly heading to Mon Repos on the East Coast of Demerara in a car at the time they were killed in the accident. Bhagwandat, the driver of the car, had reportedly picked up Persaud from her home at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, (WCD) and was taking her to his mom’s birthday celebrations at his home in Mon Repos. In fact, according to reports he was taking her there to surprise his mom because she had never seen her future daughter-in-law before.

On their way there they were pulled over at a police road block along the New Zeeland Public Road in Mahaicony, Region 5. Bhagwandat had initially pulled over but according to police, as an officer approached, the car suddenly pulled off. The ranks at the road block alerted their base and a patrol vehicle which Carmichael was driving responded. The corporal decided to chase Bhagwandat’s car.

The high speed chase ended tragically on the Mahaica Bridge after both vehicles ended up crashing into a Canter. Bhagwandat and Persaud were killed on the spot and ranks in the police pick-up were injured. An investigation was conducted and it was advised that Carmichael be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.