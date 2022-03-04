Chinese supermarket in Canje robbed by armed men

Latest update March 4th, 2022 1:57 AM
Mar 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Bandits attacked a Chinese Supermarket at Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice, on Wednesday carting off cash from the owners as well as from a customer.
Regional Commander, Boodnarine Persaud, informed the media that the men barged into the Good Life Supermarket in Cumberland at approximately 19:20hrs and robbed the owners of $100,000. A customer was also robbed of $21,000. After committing the brazen act, the men escaped. Police have since accessed CCTV footage and are following leads. Persaud confirmed that one person is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.
