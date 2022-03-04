Big Man Cricket T25 Tourney wraps up on the weekend

Latest update March 4th, 2022 1:57 AM
Mar 04, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News- The inaugural edition of the ‘Big man cricket T25 Tournament’, for master players over 45, is billed to culminate on Sunday March 6th, with the grand finale at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground, Bourda.
The tournament, which bowled off last year but was hampered by inclement weather and Covid-19 restrictions, will resume with its semifinal stage tomorrow, Saturday March 5th, at the same venue.
Big Man Cricket Organisation (BMCO) was forced to halt the event in April 2021 after prolonged bad weather conditions heavily affected the playing venues.
When it resumes this weekend, the first semi-final scheduled to be trashed out is between second placed team on the points table, West Demerara Warriors and fourth placed GT Royal Rangers. They will vie for a chance in the much anticipated final.
That match will be followed by another titanic clash featuring table topper, the undefeated Jai Hind Jaguars, who will lock horns with number three side, Essequibo Eagles, to also see who has a chance at top honours.
The winning team will cart off with $300,000 while the losing finalist will have to settle for $200,000.
The tournament officially bowled off in February 2021 with the objective of developing a pool of local players to feed Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA), with players for international duties.
CWIMA is also seeking to field a tough team for the bi-lateral series for masters with the goal of winning the Masters Cricket World Cup.
The regional body supported by the BMCO, also aims to give retired players another avenue for extending their playing days in meaningful ways and to promote healthier lifestyles among citizens.
The local big man cricket tournament is sponsored by Banks DIH Limited, through its Banks Beer and Maximum Vodka brands.
All remaining matches are to be live streamed.
