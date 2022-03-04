$75,000 bail for man who caused child to watch sex act

Kaieteur News- Keyron Healis of Silvertown Wismar Linden, Region 10, is out on $75,000 bail for causing a child to watch a sexual act on December 4, 2020.

He appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune via ZOOM at the Linden Magistrate Court and was not required to plea to the charge. He will return to court on March 23, 2022.