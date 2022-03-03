Ramjattan’s son charged for assaulting woman

Latest update March 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM
Mar 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The son of Alliance For Change (AFC) member, Khemraj Ramjattan on Wednesday appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a woman. The matter was however dismissed as the virtual complainant withdrew the charge on the premise that she had been granted a restraining order against the defendant.
The defendant, Divesh Ramjattan, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. He was being represented by his father, who is also a lawyer.
The younger Ramjattan denied the charge which alleges that on February 27, 2022, at Delph Street, Campbeville, Georgetown, he unlawfully assaulted a woman
Mar 03, 2022Concacaf under-20 Championships… Kaieteur News – Guyana’s junior Lady Jags suffered a second consecutive heavy defeat in the Concacf women’s under-20 Championship group stage, with a...
Mar 03, 2022
Mar 03, 2022
Mar 03, 2022
Mar 03, 2022
Mar 03, 2022
Today is the second anniversary of one of my piercing traumas in life. It began on this day two years ago with Jerry Gouveia... more
Irfaan Ali, the President of Guyana, is no slouch. From since his days as a Minister he had acquired a reputation as a go-getter. He... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The invasion by the Russian Federation of the sovereign state of Ukraine has... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]