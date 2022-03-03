Ramjattan’s son charged for assaulting woman

Kaieteur News – The son of Alliance For Change (AFC) member, Khemraj Ramjattan on Wednesday appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a woman. The matter was however dismissed as the virtual complainant withdrew the charge on the premise that she had been granted a restraining order against the defendant.

The defendant, Divesh Ramjattan, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. He was being represented by his father, who is also a lawyer.

The younger Ramjattan denied the charge which alleges that on February 27, 2022, at Delph Street, Campbeville, Georgetown, he unlawfully assaulted a woman