Man who assaulted ex-girlfriend slapped with four charges

Latest update March 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM
Mar 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A man was yesterday slapped with four charges including assaulting his ex-girlfriend to cause her actual bodily harm.
The accused, Steve Mohan was before Magistrate Dylan Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday where he denied the four charges. He was charged with assault to cause actual bodily harm, unlawful wounding, common assault and causing a breach of the peace.
The court heard that the man and his now ex-girlfriend broke up because he was verbally and physically abusive toward her. It was further alleged that on January 1st, at 11:20 hrs, the man went to Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown, where he took a booth and lashed his ex-girlfriend to her face and also verbally abused her. Subsequently on January 16, Mohan allegedly went to the woman’s house where he choked her and dealt her several cuffs before dragging her on the floor. This was followed with another outburst by the man, again on February 19 while she was standing in front of her yard, Mohan who was passing in a car, jumped out with a glass bottle in his hand and reportedly lashed her to her face and body.
Mohan was thereafter arrested and charged while the victim went to seek medical attention at a hospital. The matters were adjourned until March 23.
