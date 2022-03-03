Man jailed for stealing magistrate’s phone

Kaieteur News –Three months after he was charged and remanded to prison for stealing from a Magistrate, 46-year-old Omawalie Caesar called “Wallie” of lot 1235 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was on Wednesday sentenced to serve 24 months behind bars for the offence.

The defendant had denied the charge which stated that on November 23, 2021, at Battery Road Kingston, while in the company of others, he stole one Samsung Galaxy Note 9 valued at $200,000, same being the property of Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

The matter was being tried in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts by Magistrate Dylon Bess. On Wednesday, Magistrate Bess handed down his ruling, stating that he found Caesar guilty of the offence. As such, he sentenced the man to 24 months imprisonment.

According to reports, on the day in question, the Magistrate left her car secured with her phone inside, but upon her return she discovered that her phone was missing. As such, she reported the matter to the police and an investigation was launched. It was further stated that CCTV footage was obtained and this led to the defendant being arrested and charged.

Kaieteur News understands Caesar is no stranger to the court and currently has a simple larceny matter pending in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court. He served time in prison for three years for a similar offence.