Man jailed for stealing magistrate’s phone

Latest update March 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM
Mar 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News –Three months after he was charged and remanded to prison for stealing from a Magistrate, 46-year-old Omawalie Caesar called “Wallie” of lot 1235 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was on Wednesday sentenced to serve 24 months behind bars for the offence.
The defendant had denied the charge which stated that on November 23, 2021, at Battery Road Kingston, while in the company of others, he stole one Samsung Galaxy Note 9 valued at $200,000, same being the property of Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.
The matter was being tried in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts by Magistrate Dylon Bess. On Wednesday, Magistrate Bess handed down his ruling, stating that he found Caesar guilty of the offence. As such, he sentenced the man to 24 months imprisonment.
According to reports, on the day in question, the Magistrate left her car secured with her phone inside, but upon her return she discovered that her phone was missing. As such, she reported the matter to the police and an investigation was launched. It was further stated that CCTV footage was obtained and this led to the defendant being arrested and charged.
Kaieteur News understands Caesar is no stranger to the court and currently has a simple larceny matter pending in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court. He served time in prison for three years for a similar offence.
Mar 03, 2022Concacaf under-20 Championships… Kaieteur News – Guyana’s junior Lady Jags suffered a second consecutive heavy defeat in the Concacf women’s under-20 Championship group stage, with a...
Mar 03, 2022
Mar 03, 2022
Mar 03, 2022
Mar 03, 2022
Mar 03, 2022
Today is the second anniversary of one of my piercing traumas in life. It began on this day two years ago with Jerry Gouveia... more
Irfaan Ali, the President of Guyana, is no slouch. From since his days as a Minister he had acquired a reputation as a go-getter. He... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The invasion by the Russian Federation of the sovereign state of Ukraine has... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]