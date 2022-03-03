Latest update March 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM

Kitty woman wanted for fraud

Mar 03, 2022 News

Wanted, Amrita Bahadur.

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday issued a wanted bulletin for Amrita Bahadur of Lot 155 Garnett Street, Georgetown in relation to fraud allegations.
Bahadur is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to obtaining money by false pretense which occurred in Georgetown between June 2021 and February 2022.
The GPF is asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Amrita Bahadur, to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6977, 225-8196, 226-9941, 226-1326, 225-3061, 225-3650, 911 or the nearest police station.

