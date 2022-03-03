Guyanese show support for Ukraine facing deadly Russian invasion

…as Putin faces war crimes probe

Kaieteur News – A group of Guyanese citizens on Thursday joined others around the world to show support for the Ukrainian people who are currently under Russian invasion.

The Guyanese citizens assembled in front of the Russian Embassy in Pere Street, Kitty, Georgetown in a show of solidarity for Ukrainians. The exercise organised by civil society group, Article 13 saw several prominent Guyanese including businessmen, Yog Mahadeo, Chartered Accountant, Chris Ram, Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall, and Trade Unionist, Norris Witter as well as other members of society.

The men stood in the heat of the midday sun holding placards in a display of their support for Ukraine. Speaking to Kaieteur News following the exercise, Ram urged that his fellow citizens join the action which is expected to continue on Friday. According to Ram, this is the least Guyanese can do as citizens of the world. “Here we have a nuclear power committing war crimes, and one that is emboldened by the fact that he has nuclear power which could lead to wider destruction beyond Ukraine,” Ram noted.

The outspoken attorney and chartered accountant emphasized that: “no one with an ounce of human empathy could sit by and watch innocent citizens, women and children being killed, properties being destroyed….”

Moreover, Ram noted that Guyanese should be mindful of the possibility of a similar situation occasioned by its neighbour Venezuela. “So, while it is good to see that the Opposition and Government have joined in unity to speak out against the atrocities committed on Ukraine by the Russian, I would like to see more action to assist them locally. Perhaps the mobilization of humanitarian assistance, wherever we can…,” said Ram.

Kaieteur News’ Publisher also called for an end to the vicious attacks on the people of Ukraine by Russian President, Vladimir Putin. “What Putin is doing needs to be stopped… I admire the President and people of Ukraine for the stance they are taking. When you can see citizens sitting in wheelchairs in cold streets making channa bombs just to give to their soldiers to fight off the Russian invasion, you can’t help but support them.”

“I am calling on the citizens of Guyana to come out on Friday, for at least one hour, to show solidarity for the Ukrainians because we never know one day we may need the same support,” Lall said.

Meanwhile in his comments, Mr. Mahadeo noted that while the people of Ukraine are facing the wrath of bombs—which is no fault of their own—- war is never the answer to the problem. “We need to see and are calling for a peaceful resolution and respect for international law …no one wants a war,” he said echoing the concern that Venezuela which has close ties with Russia can follow the path of similar aggression. “There is an obvious link between Russia and Venezeula…that is why Russia needs to respect international law,” Mahadeo added. He said it is time, Guyanese start to raise their voice against all forms of oppression, particularly to call for an end to the violence in Ukraine.

War crimes

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor on Wednesday said he would immediately open an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine, following requests to do so by an unprecedented number of the court’s member states.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 has yet to overthrow the government in Kyiv but thousands of people are believed to have been killed or injured, according to officials in both countries and the United Nations. “Active investigations formally commence in Ukraine upon receipt of referrals by 39 state parties”, prosecutor Karim Khan tweeted.

According to the Reuters, the referrals by member states fast-track an investigation as it allows the prosecutor to skip having to seek approval of the court in The Hague, shaving months off the process. The prosecutor had already said on Monday that he would seek court approval into allegations of war crimes in Ukraine. The prosecutor’s office would start collecting evidence for “any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person”, Khan said in a statement.

Following the Russian annexation of Crimea in March 2014 and the subsequent fighting in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces, Ukraine accepted ICC jurisdiction for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed on its territory since the end of 2013. In December 2020 the prosecutor’s office announced it had reason to believe war crimes and other crimes were committed during the conflict in eastern Ukraine, but a request for a full investigation was not filed. Russia is not a member of the ICC and rejects its jurisdiction. The court can investigate allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on Ukraine territory regardless of the nationality of the suspected perpetrators.