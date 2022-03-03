Gun-toting man injured trying to attack woman in Buxton

Latest update March 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM
Kaieteur News – A man who on Wednesday reportedly attempted to attack a woman with a gun, cutlass and axe, ended up being injured and had to be rushed to the hospital where he is presently being treated for a fractured skull under police guard.
According to police, ranks received a report that a 46-year-old woman was being attacked in her home at Buxton on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).
They were told that it is a domestic violence case and rushed to the location to rescue the victim but when they got there the armed attacker was found severely injured. He still had the illegal gun stuck in his pants waist, and his hands were clinging to the cutlass and the axe. The ranks seized the weapons and when they queried about his condition they were told that he attempted to enter the woman’s house by breaking open her windows but had injured himself in the process.
He was arrested and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where doctors found that he had sustained a fractured skull. It is unclear how the man sustained his injuries.
