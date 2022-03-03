Former rice board head appointed executive director of GMSA

Kaieteur News – Former General Manager of the Guyana Rice Development Board, Nizan Hassan, has been appointed the new executive director of the Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA)

In a press release the GMSA said the appointment was made as it seeks to reposition the organisation to fulfill its mandate.

Hassan will be managing the secretariat of the association, while promoting and delivering the GMSA’s objectives under the guidance of the Board of Directors. Mr. Hassan has over thirty years of experience in management of micro, small and medium-sized businesses across Guyana especially those of agricultural background.

During his career, he was very instrumental in the creation of campaigns in the agricultural sector which promoted development and expansion of value-added products in agriculture. Mr. Hassan holds an MBA in Business Administration.

Meanwhile, the GMSA has also appointed Travis Bruce as its Corporate Communications Specialist who will be responsible for public relations and promoting the GMSA brand, products and services to potential, new and existing members. Mr. Bruce has over four years of combined experience in media and public engagement. He has led programmes and policy discussions with key stakeholders regarding current

affairs in Guyana. He is a youth advocate and is passionate about making a difference in the landscape of Guyana.