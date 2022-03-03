Dese two pals of mine

Latest update March 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM
Mar 03, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Dem boys remember good de West Indies tour of England in 1950. In dem days dem dint have TV in Guyana and yuh had to listen to de cricket pun de radio, if yuh coulda find one, because not everybody had radio in dem house.
It was on dat tour dat Sonny Ramadin and Alf Valentine bin spin webs round de English batsman.
After a while de English batsmen started to use dem pads fuh anything dat pitch outside de leg stump. Dem didn’t know whether to go backwards or forwards. Dese two pals of dem boys did bamboozle dem English batsmen on dat tour.
It led to a famous Calypso by Lord Beginner which start like dis:
Cricket lovely Cricket,
At Lord’s where I saw it;
Cricket lovely Cricket,
At Lord’s where I saw it;
Yardley tried his best
But Goddard won the test.
They gave the crowd plenty fun;
Second Test and West Indies won.
With those two little pals of mine
Ramadhin and Valentine.
Well dis past weekend Sonny Ramadin dead. And one social media blog up he picture without any text – no name, no explanation.
A man see de picture of Ramadhin and say was Carl Hooper. Now how yuh could mix up Carl Hooper with Ramadhin? Only in de West Indies!
Another man correct he and say is Sonny Ramadhin.
Yet de errant man still had de temerity to say “Really?”
Talk half. Leff half.
