Construction of Leonora Market road to commence soon

Kaieteur News – Construction of the 340 meter Leonora Market road, West Coast Demerara is expected to commence soon.
The road, according to the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, will significantly alleviate some of the burden of both vendors and shoppers of the market, especially during the rainy season.
Indar told Kaieteur News that the project is in the process of going out to tender. He explained that the mud road will be upgraded to a concrete structure. The minister reported that on Saturday last, he visited the location where he received several complaints from the vendors who ply their trade there as well as the shoppers, about the condition of the road. He said that the vendors and customers complained bitterly that when it rains, the road becomes flooded while the mud surface gets slippery and unsafe, making it almost impossible for persons and vehicles to traverse.
Officers of the Department of Public Information (DPI) accompanied Indar on his visit and reported that the minister guaranteed vendors that money has already been allocated for the project and that it will commence within the next six weeks. “We’ve picked up the bill of quantity and the design of the road already, a few months ago, so now budget has passed so we will have that being implemented as quickly as possible,” Indar revealed. The minister has also scheduled another meeting with the vendors to follow up on other issues and challenges they are facing.
