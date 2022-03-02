What of the other ranks?

Dear Editor

The driver of the police vehicle in the horrific Mahaica Bridge chase accident is to be charged (SN Mar. 1). But what of the other officers who were in the police vehicle at the time? Shouldn’t they too face disciplinary action for aiding and abetting or colluding in the furtherance of the chase which resulted in deadly consequences?

Further investigation has been ordered. It is hoped this aspect would be investigated to see whether the officers bear any culpability in this matter.

Regards

Shamshun Mohamed