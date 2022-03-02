Latest update March 2nd, 2022 4:13 AM

Still no recognition

Mar 02, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor

It is the second anniversary on the assault on democracy and still no recognition of those who stood and boldly defended it.

Why the reluctance to confer the Order of Democracy on deserving persons and organizations, without whom democracy might not have prevailed?

Regards
Shamshun Mohamed

