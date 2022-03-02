SOCU Head sues Paul Slowe for over $70M

Kaieteur News – Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Senior Superintendent of Police, Fazil Karimbaksh, is suing former Police Service Commission (PSC) Chairman, Paul Slowe for over $70M for libel.

According to court documents seen by this newspaper, Karimbaksh is contending that Slowe used social media broadcasts on Facebook and YouTube to libel him.

According to Karimbaksh, Slowe who is facing charges for sexual assault and fraud, created a social media programme that is broadcast on Facebook and YouTube for the sole purpose of launching character attacks on officers who are investigating him for the offences, in an effort to prejudice their investigations.

In the document, the claimant (Karimbaksh) is contending that in the programme titled “Speaking Out: Exposing Corruption and Incompetence,” the Defendant (Slowe) publicly called him “incompetent and unqualified,” for the post he currently holds as SOCU Head.

Karimbaksh claimed that since creating the said Facebook and YouTube pages, the Defendant regularly publishes or causes to be published, defamatory materials about and concerning him.

In the supporting documents, the officer highlighted a specific instance whereby the Facebook page published the following words, “Senior Superintendent, Fazil Karimbaksh, has disciplinary matters pending against him. He is known to be vindictive and unprofessional, yet he remains in-charge of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) which he has used to carry out his personal vendettas.”

That publication, Karimbaksh pointed out, was shared 12 times and had more than 100 interactions.

The SOCU Head went on to cite other instances where his character was brought into disrepute on the two social media pages.

Karimbaksh claimed that his reputation has been seriously harmed while noting that he has suffered considerable hurt, embarrassment, distress, and anxiety.

“The number of publications and the continuing nature of the defamation have increased the defamatory sting,” Karimbaksh claimed, as he pointed out that one of Slowe’s broadcasts has been viewed over 1,600 times and has had over 50,000 interactions

The SOCU Head has already secured an injunction barring the social media pages from publishing further defamatory statements against him.