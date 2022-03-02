My Experience with Ukrainians & Russians

Dear Editor,

I read of the distress of the Guyanese male who is married to a Ukrainian and fathered a daughter, with mother and child, living in Ukraine. I don’t know how many Guyanese experienced life in Ukraine. I did briefly and was most awed by the simplicity, friendliness, and quietude (or docility), beauty and charm of the Ukrainian people and in fact all of the people I interacted with of the Soviet Union where I was a visitor. It was a memorable experience. I also met and dined with Ukrainians and other Soviet Union people in New Delhi and Mumbai where they would come shopping during the 1980s and onwards during my frequent trips in India; the Ukrainians would stay, socialize, dined, and shopped in certain (low cost) sections of Delhi where I also stayed in my early visits to India. The Ukrainians and Soviet people I encountered in India, Ukraine, New York, Boston, California and elsewhere were peace loving and decent and among the nicest people I met in my many, many travels.

I passed through the Ukrainian Soviet Republic when it was still part of the Soviet Union’s fifteen Socialist Republics, passing near Chernobyl Reactor sarcophagus, Kiev, etc. I also passed through several other republics traveling on a bus from East Germany to Poland (Brest Crossing with long lines of trucks, trains, and buses) to Byelorussia (now Belarus), into Ukraine, to the Russian Republic, and going on to other republics including the Baltic states and crossing over into Finland. That was more than thirty years ago when Gorbachev was General Secretary (de jure/de facto leader) during the period of glasnost and perestroika, but the Soviet Union was on the verge dissolution. Guyana itself was undergoing glasnost and perestroika (or Hoytestroika as my political scientist friends Vassan Ramracha, Baytoram Ramharack, etc. called it). Ukraine, like most of the other Republics, especially the countryside was largely ‘underdeveloped’, using my economist hat to describe them. The cities like Minsk, Moscow, Leningrad (St. Petersburg, Stalingrad, Kaliningrad, etc.) were very ‘developed’. I was amazed at the beauty of the subways of the Soviet Union – more than a block in depth and very decorated with some of the most beautiful ornaments and crystal chandeliers). They were the most beautiful I experienced and I visited subways of dozens of countries. The trains were very efficient, running on time, fast and extremely cheap (just one ruble at the time or the equivalent of two cents if I remember correctly when I changed my dollar at the black market). The subways in Kiev, as it was called then, and other cities would have been the same. Food and clothing were very cheap all over the Soviet Union but food (especially meat and bread) was very scarce and rationed. I remember a fur coat I saw in New York was less than $100 at the Gumb Store in Moscow. Sneakers and blue jeans were not available. I bought a coat for my mother at Gumb store. In one of the shops on the countryside, I bought a half gallon of Vodka (three times distilled) for just $1.

Locals were not allowed to shop at certain stores and there were special stores for foreigners like me. My Guyana passport was treasured then. I didn’t need a visa to pass through East Germany, Poland, and the Soviet bloc. In several major cities, I bounced up foreign students (South Asians, including Guyanese, Hispanics, and Africans). Most of them were in Moscow. On weekends and during their school holidays, they would hang out on regular spots at bridges in the cities. Foreigners, including Guyanese, were given scholarships in ‘lower rated’ universities like Patrice Lumumba (Friendship Univ). There were probably a hundreds thousand foreign students on scholarships. Few Guyanese were admitted into the prestigious universities. Dr. Rudy Jadoopat stood out as among a few who claimed to have studied at Moscow State University where Raisa Gorbachev (wife of the Soviet ruler) was affiliated. Unlike other Guyanese, Jadoopat did not study on a PPP scholarship. Rather, he received a labour union NAACIE scholarship. Other Guyanese got PPP, PNC, and Guyana government scholarships and were placed in Moscow at Lumumba Univ. Almost all of the PPP recipients were Indians and almost all of the PNC and government recipients were Africans. Jadoopat studied at Ukraine State University (Donetsk) for his MA and then won a scholarship to do a PhD at Moscow State; Soviet Union did/does not offer a BA Degree as in the rest of the world but a six year MA degree. A handful of other Guyanese also studied in Ukraine on scholarships during Soviet era. In recent years, tens of thousands of Indians studied (and are studying) medicine in Ukraine. During the Soviet era, some 90% of the people of Donetsk and the Dunbass region were ethnic Russians, probably why Putin wants to cling to it; that percentage dropped to about 75% today as Russians moved out and Ukrainians moved in. It was (and probably still is) one of the richest parts of the Soviet Union/Ukraine at one time.

When I visited Soviet Union, I interacted with students who happened upon in the cities especially Moscow where they would hang out (as we did in Guyana) in a bridge sitting on a rail. Not far from there was the Friendship Univ. and the Guyana Embassy/Consulate. Guyanese related how they crossed over into the West. Shopped, and brought back goods that they sold for three times the price they paid. Jeans, women clothing, cosmetics, sneakers, tape recorder. When I was in Moscow, a youngster came up to me and offered to buy the sneakers I was wearing. I told him to return the next morning. He also asked for jeans which I did not have. I shared candies, cookies, chocolates and mementos with some friendly people. He showed up next day, and as promised, I wore my shoes and gave him my sneakers. I don’t remember if my wife gave away her jeans but others who were on tours exchanged jeans for gifts or cash. One day in Moscow, I saw a long line of people stretching from a bakery. I decided to join it recalling my joining lines in Guyana for basic goods. I purchased a long sweetish hot bread that was quite tasty for the equivalent of just a cent or two of American money. The cashiers were friendly. People in general were glad to converse with me to practice their English they were learning.

I had most pleasant memories in the Soviet Union traveling in my travel around the country. I don’t think Americans were allowed in certain parts of the Soviet Union. But my Guyana passport took me to several places as it also did in China. And as an ethnic Indian, there were no restrictions on my movement in Soviet Union unlike my experience in China where tourist police monitored my every movement during my first visit as a student in 1985. In addition to Soviet Union, I also visited Soviet bloc countries like Hungary, Romania, Czech, Slovakia, etc., some multiple times. Some of my most racist experiences were East Germany (Leipzig) and Hungary by ethno-nationalists.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram