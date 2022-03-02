Labour Ministry driver dies after crashing into pedestrian

Kaieteur News – A driver attached to the Ministry of Labour, died on Monday after he crashed into a 66-year-old pedestrian with his motorcycle, along the Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

He was identified as Lionel Berkley, 24, of Lot 58 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown. The pedestrian he struck was identified as Shirley Hollingsworth of 66 Public Road, Agricola, EBD. According to police, she is severely injured and is presently in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Police in a press release stated that the accident occurred around 19:00hrs.

Berkley was reportedly riding north without a helmet, along the western carriageway of the road when he collided with Hollingsworth on a pedestrian crossing. Police learnt that the woman was at the time attempting to cross the road.

As a result of the impact, both Berkley and Hollingsworth fell to the road’s surface and received injuries about their bodies.

In a cell phone recorded video seen by this media house, Berkley was seen lying face down on the road and bleeding from the head.

Both he and Hollingsworth were picked up in an unconscious condition and transported by ambulance to GPHC.

However, upon arrival at the hospital, Berkley was pronounced dead while the woman was admitted in a critical condition.

Following the news of Berkley’s death, his boss at the Ministry of Labour, Minister Joseph Hamilton, along with some of his friends, expressed condolences to his relatives via Facebook posts. Some even shared the last encounter they had with Berkley. They described him as a “humble soul and a strong young fighter”.