Henry Boys’ murder suspects committed to stand trial

Mar 02, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) on Tuesday announced via a statement that two suspects in the brutal murder of Joel and Isaiah Henry, were committed to stand trial.

Murdered Henry cousins, Joel and Isaiah Henry

Those suspects are Vinod Gopaul, 34, called ‘Magga’ of Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne Berbice, and Anil Sancharra, 33, called ‘Dan Pole’ of D’ Edward Village, West Coast Berbice.
The two defendants appeared before Magistrate, Peter Hugh, at the Blairmont Magistrate’s court.

The two suspects committed to stand trial
for the murder of the Henry cousins, Vinod Gopaul (left) and Anil Sancharra.

The Magistrate, according to police, ruled that a sufficient case was made out against Sancharra and Gopaul for them to be tried by the police prosecutor. They are therefore expected to stand trial at the next convenient sitting at the Berbice Assizes.
Gopaul and Sancharra were jointly charged and remanded to prison on Friday, January 15, 2021 for the murders of teen cousins, Isaiah and Joel Henry in the Cotton Tree ‘backdam’, West Coast Berbice.
The cousins were found murdered in September 2020, one day after they went to pick coconuts in the backdam.
The bodies were severely mutilated and an x was found engraved in their foreheads. Police had arrested three suspects and one of them had given the investigators a video confession admitting to the crime.

