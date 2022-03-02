Guyana face Panama in final Group match today

2022 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship…

– DeAbreu confident of progression despite loss

Despite a confidence boosting opening win for the Guyana Lady Jags in the 2022 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship, they were unsuccessful in the follow up hunt on Monday night against Mexico El Tri at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Mexico defeated Guyana 5 – 0 to tighten their grip on Group F which they now command with six points from two consecutive wins. However, Guyana sits in second on three points, with the final Group match against Panama which happens today at the same venue from 16:00 hrs.

The other team in the Group, Honduras, is third while Panama is last, following their match that ended in a stalemate. They both have one point but Honduras has a greater goal difference (-1), although marginal.

In the battle of the Group leaders, Mexico found themselves ahead as early as the 10th minute when they won a penalty against Guyana, which was effectively converted by the right boot of Paola Álvarez.

The match then saw the attacking Mexican line-up double their lead through Maritza Maldonado who scored in the 28th minute. A third was imminent from the side that ended the match with 27 attempted shots against the opposition’s none.

Tatiana Dorrell accounted for the third in the 37th minute which put Mexico ahead by three at the half. When play resumed, it was more of the same but the Guyana side did quite well

o keep the football giants at bay.

Maldonado completed her brace in the 56th then Aylin Peña marked her name in the record books with a goal in the 78th minute for Mexico. Those goals were the result of excellent ball control to efficiently build plays to the climax. At the sound of the regulation time Mexico celebrated with a clean sheet.

When the dust settled, Head Coach of the Lady Jags Paul DeAbreu was proud of his team’s performance and is grateful the road has been crossed.

He said, “To date our team has been able to demonstrate perseverance. We have come together for the first time with little time and come up with a victory. It always hard to play Mexico. It’s a challenge. They’re the best team in the 20 group.

We’re not at the level yet to compete against him. We can only learn from playing teams like this. Going forward, we love to change our formations style of play, as we had three attacking players. We feel confident that we can continue advancing in a tournament.”

Meanwhile, Mexico and Honduras will also contest their final match of the Group today from 19:00 hrs, following Guyana’s match with Mexico.