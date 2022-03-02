Eteringbang customers lament poor service from Digicel

Kaieteur News – Residents from the Eteringbang, Cuyuni, Region Seven, have reached out to Kaieteur News, expressing their dissatisfaction with the quality of service they are receiving from Digicel Guyana.

Digicel is one of two large telecommunications service provider in the country and in 2013 had set up a tower to provide service to residents of Eteringbang.

The relationship between the customers and the service provider was over the years, at a satisfactory level. But as of late, the goodwill and commitment it expected from Digicel to quality service, appears to have fallen off the proverbial wagon.

One prominent businessman (name provided) was open to sharing his thoughts on the state of affairs, having lived there for years.

“You pay for 3G and 4G service then it doesn’t work. When you query, you hear that the tower only provides 2G signal. When you put in a 2G plan it works for a couple of morning then it goes dead”, said the businessman.

He continued, “Sometimes you put in a month’s 2G plan and it only work a few days and when the plan expires, they don’t refund you for the megs that you didon’t use.”

According to the residents, the internet service is not the only pain they are facing from Digicel. They explained that sometimes there would be no signal and they would be left without communication for days.

They admitted that when contact is made with Digicel, the company would send in engineers but they would take a while to get there. The engineers would do their work but after they leave, the service would be working. Within a few days however, the signal issues return.

Some residents told Kaieteur News that they have chosen to install other instruments for internet connection. But others who cannot afford this, are still struggling with the poor internet service and unreliable signal they receive from the tower.

Kaieteur News has reached out to Digicel for a comment and its Communications Manager, Vidya Sanichara, responded that a team of engineers will be heading to the area today.

She said that the connection issues are being caused by the inclement weather at Eteringbang. Sanichara explained that the tower is powered by a solar generator and as a result of the bad weather there has been some power outages.

She said, the engineers are heading in there today and will “put a temporary fix” to the technical issues as soon as possible. For a permanent solution, the Communications Manager related that Digicel is working on some upgrades for the tower. However, these upgrades will take some time and will be completed by the end of this month.

The company sincerely apologizes to its customers at Eteringbang for the inconvenience caused.