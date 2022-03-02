Displeasure with NIS Records Department

Dear Editor,

I have attained the age of 60 in the month of January, 2022 of which in October, 2021 I entered into the Pension Department of the Guyana National Insurance Scheme all the relevant documents for me to start receiving my pension after my 60th birthday. In January of this year, I decided to get myself an updated contributions statement as I have been doing from since the year 2012 of which I have all the statements to show. On receiving the last statement dated 02nd February 2022, I immediately recognize that my total contribution shown on the said statement showed a vast difference (less contributions) to the statement I received on the 5th of March, 2021.

I immediately decided to do a comparison as to where the difference would have appeared from, and it was clearly identified the years 1992 to partially 1994 which was supposed to have been a total of 144 contributions was missing for those years as compared to my 2021 statement. I then decided to visit the records department of the NIS to query how in the space of 9 months a total of 144 contributions could have suddenly disappeared. Even explaining that all the other previous years statement that I do have in my procession of which was shown to the clerk has the years and contributions affixed in comparison to my last.

At this point the clerk decided to take copies of my last statement and have my query investigated which is now about 2 weeks. Anyhow my question and concern here, is something sinister taking place at NIS where contributors contributions and altered to the benefit of others or it’s a case of computer glitches as I am sure I might be told or incorrect data entry of which I will strongly oppose as those years missing I was in the employ of Omai Gold Mines Limited between the years of 1992 to 2000 with a break in service in 1995 due to the unfortunate spill that the company encountered.

I would very much like someone in authority at the NIS or the Ministry of Finance who I believe oversees the operation of the NIS to have this matter investigated and some redress given to me in getting my correct pension that I deserve.

It must be realized that employees would have made sacrifices over the years and would be disgruntled when this situation arises and when those concerns as in the end it affects their monthly pension they are to receive.

Regards

Concerned Pensioner