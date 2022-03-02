BCB hosts very successful Wicketkeeping and Off-Spinner Clinics for 50 youths

– Sheik Mohamed donates $400,000 worth of items to players

Fifty youth cricketers from the Ancient County of Berbice on Sunday last left the Albion Community Centre Ground, a far better player as the Berbice cricket Board successfully completed the hosting of two cricket clinics. The clinics were a continuation of the board’s countywide Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh Coaching programme and were conducted by former West Indies Off-Spinner Clyde Butts and former National Wicketkeeper Sheik Mohamed.

BCB President Hilbert Foster, who was present for the entire three-hour session, hailed them as a huge success and disclosed that numerous players had informed him that they were

delighted with his administration investment into their future.

Butts worked with the off-spinners with special emphasis being placed on spinning the ball, approach to the crease, follow through, variation and flight. Butts spoke widely on the importance of patience as a spinner and also on how to work on the weakness of batsmen. He told the attentive youths that spinners cannot blast out batsmen like fast bowlers and as such, they need to out-think them. Th

e veteran cricket coach spends a long time observing the action of each player and then correcting it if necessary. He later stated that Berbice cricket is in safe hands and is moving in the right direction. In a jovial comment, he stated that he wished half of them were living in his home county of Demerara.

Mohamed along with local coaches Winston Smith, Balram Samaroo and Leslie Solomon worked with the keepers in another three hours session. Special emphasis was placed on footwork, gloves work, concentration, equipment and movement.

Keepers were advised that the gloves should be the last thing to leave the ground, so that they can collect the ball on the inside hip. Mohamed, who played nineteen first class matches for Guyana, observed that the main problem for some of the keepers was that they were falling forward. In a surprise gesture, Mohamed, who is the owner of Star Sports in Enmore, donated over $400,000 worth of coloured clothing and wicketkeeping gloves.

Six keepers who were without gloves benefitted from the donations, while every youth at both clinics, received a complete coloured uniform. He stated that he was very impressed with the work being done in Berbice and as such was delighted to contribute.

The BCB handed a gift to both Butts and Mohamed, while two players – Ashmini Muneshwar and T. Ceasar expressed thanks to them. Mohamed joined Butts in informing the BCB that they are always available to return in the future.

The BCB would shortly be hosting two former cricketing greats for two county wide clinics, while West Indies left arm spinner Veersammy Permaul has agreed to conduct a clinic for left arm spinners when he returns from international duties. The board in February had hosted Sir Curtly Ambrose and England based Nolan McKenzie for two clinics at the Albion Ground.