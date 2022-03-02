Latest update March 2nd, 2022 4:13 AM

Archery Guyana confirms Seven Seas 2021 Outdoor Championships

Mar 02, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News– After recently hosting the 2021 National Indoor Competition, Archery Guyana proudly announced that next weekend, on Sunday March 6, 2022, it will be hosting its 2021 Outdoor Championships, once again sponsored by Seven Seas.

Chair of Archery Guyana’s Competitions Committee, Umasankar Madray, is flanked by Seven Seas representatives, Neelam Dharmo (left) and Stacy Sam.

Even more exciting is the fact that for the first time, the Guyana National Stadium will have on its revered grounds, Archers vying for the top position.
“Seven Seas,” a brand distributed by Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc., has continued to re-commit its support to Archery Guyana, and will be exclusively sponsoring this Competition.
Seven Seas has been around for generations, becoming a household name over half a century ago. Its products are the culmination of a continuous, rigorous, and intense research and development process resulting in formulations that are known for their excellent quality and high standards. Seven Seas products help families live their #TRUEAGE through their range of products built on the science of OMEGA-3.
According to the release from the association, thanks are expressed by Chairman of the Competitions Committee, Umasankar Madray, for Seven Seas’ continued collaboration as a competition sponsor. “Special thanks to the Management of Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc. and Seven Seas as we move forward to promote the sport of Archery in Guyana.”

