9 patients admitted in COVID-19 ICU, 25 new infections recorded

Kaieteur News –With no COVID-19 fatality reported over the past two days, the Ministry of Health yesterday stated that nine patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.

Further, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry said it recorded 25 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62, 946.

The dashboard also shows that 34 persons are in institutional isolation, 416 in home isolation and 10 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,267 persons have recovered from the virus.