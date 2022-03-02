9 patients admitted in COVID-19 ICU, 25 new infections recorded

Latest update March 2nd, 2022 4:13 AM
Mar 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News –With no COVID-19 fatality reported over the past two days, the Ministry of Health yesterday stated that nine patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.
Further, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry said it recorded 25 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62, 946.
The dashboard also shows that 34 persons are in institutional isolation, 416 in home isolation and 10 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,267 persons have recovered from the virus.
Mar 02, 20222022 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship… – DeAbreu confident of progression despite loss Despite a confidence boosting opening win for the Guyana Lady Jags in the 2022 Concacaf Women’s...
Mar 02, 2022
Mar 02, 2022
Mar 01, 2022
Mar 01, 2022
Mar 01, 2022
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, in analyzing the above categories, we stopped at the usual suspects (TUS). They make up... more
Kaieteur News- The resuscitation of the Amaila Falls Hydroelectric Project (AFHP) is an attempt to soothe the bruised ego... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The invasion by the Russian Federation of the sovereign state of Ukraine has... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]