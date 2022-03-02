$81M estimated to rehabilitate Mahdia Police Station

Latest update March 2nd, 2022 4:13 AM
Mar 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News –During the opening of tenders yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, three contractors vied for the contract to remodel and rehabilitate the Mahdia Police Station which is estimated to cost some $81,939,207. This is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Of the three contractors, it was R & J Ramphal Variety Store & Transportation Services which submitted the lowest bid of $79,579,399 for the project.
At the NPTAB, bids were also opened for repairs to the coast guard base at Stanley Town, New Amsterdam, Berbice and repairs to the Sports Corps Office at Base Camp Ayanganna, projects that fall under the Guyana Defence Force.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Home Affairs
Remodeling and rehabilitation of Mahdia Police Station.
Construction of bunk beds for the Guyana Police Force.
Ministry of Finance
Procurement of security services for the Ministry of Finance Annex Building.
Ministry of Legal Affairs
Supply and delivery of 150KVA generator
Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO)
Supply and delivery of two complete sets of land-leveling equipment.
Ministry of Education
Supply and delivery of multi-function printer.
Guyana Energy Agency
Supply and delivery of light emitted diode (LED) bulbs and container.
National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)
Supply and delivery of one precession row planter for NAREI.
Guyana Water Incorporation (GWI)
Installation of new water supply systems in Regions, Seven, Eight and Nine for lots 1 to 3.
Supply and delivery of new mini excavators and two trailers.
Guyana Defence Force
Repairs to sports corps office at Base Camp Ayanganna.
Repairs to coast guard base at Stanley Town, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
