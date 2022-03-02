$58M estimated to rehabilitate two roads in Berbice

Kaieteur News – The general rehabilitation and upgrading of two roads on the West Coast of Berbice (WCB) is estimated to cost some $58,210,176.

This is according to an invitation to tender issued by the Regional Democratic Council in Sunday’s Edition of Kaieteur News. According to the advertisement, the general rehabilitation and upgrading of the Main Access road, Referendum, Bath WCB is projected to cost $38,452,164 while cost for the same works to be done to a Street in Block D, Phase 1, Bath WCD is pegged at $19,758,012.

Tender documents can be purchased from the Office of the Regional Democratic Council of Region 5 at Forth Wellington, West Coast Berbice at a non-refundable fee of $3,500 per copy.

Bids for the project must be placed in a plain sealed envelope and addressed to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board at the Ministry of Finance on Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown, no later than 09:00hrs on Thursday March 17, 2022.